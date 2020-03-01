PHOTOS: It was a pro showdown as Turner wins
SQUASH: It came down to the last and best two men standing at the Gladstone Squash Open yesterday afternoon.
Gladstone's professional David Turner was pitted against Central Queensland's other 'pro' - Rockhampton's' Riley Steffen in the Open final.
And it was the now Brisbane-based 'Gladstoneite' who took out the title.
On his way on claiming the mantle, Turner took some time-out to speak with The Observer about another game also against a Central Queenslander.
Turner beat Gladstone's Nick Briggs 11-8, 11-7 and 11-8 in a tight semi-final.
"It was a great game and Nick really played well," Turner said.
"I think that a little bit of my experience that I have got him in the end."
Briggs said he was pleased with how he played.
"I played well throughout and won two and lost one," he said.
"I beat Coby Weder and Kasey Bonato."
Next for Briggs is the Oceania Junior Championship on the Gold Coast during the school holidays.
Co-organiser Michael Laver said the event attracted 64 players from Mackay, Rocky, Emerald, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Mossman and Moura.
"It was a great event and there some great games played all of the weekend.
In the other finals, Gladstone's Andrew Altouvas won the consolation plate. Bundaberg's Jim Mobbs won division one.
RESULTS
Division 3
Karl Brazier - Mackay - Winner
Danielle James - Scottvale - R/up
Mick Briggs - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate
Gail Spargo - Scottvale - Plate 2
Jacob Weder - Scottvale - Plate 3
Division 2
Zoey Aust - Brissy - Winner
Jodie Logan - Gladstone - R/up
Calab Deiters - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate
Barry Hall - Mackay - Plate 2
Julie LaverGladstonePlate 3
Division 1
Jim Mobbs - Bundy - Winner
Glen Ward - Scottvale - R/up
Paul Gardiner - Brissy - Consoldation Plate
Ryan Spargo - Scottvale - Plate 2
Jeff Hamlick - Bundy - Plate 3
Open
David Turner - Brissy - Winner
Riley Steffen - Scottvale - R/up
Andrew Altouvas - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate
John Soloman - Gladstone - Plate 2
Trevour Loughran - Gladstone - Plate 3