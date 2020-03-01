PHOTOS: It was a pro showdown as Turner wins

SQUASH: It came down to the last and best two men standing at the Gladstone Squash Open yesterday afternoon.

Gladstone's professional David Turner was pitted against Central Queensland's other 'pro' - Rockhampton's' Riley Steffen in the Open final.

And it was the now Brisbane-based 'Gladstoneite' who took out the title.

On his way on claiming the mantle, Turner took some time-out to speak with The Observer about another game also against a Central Queenslander.

Turner beat Gladstone's Nick Briggs 11-8, 11-7 and 11-8 in a tight semi-final.

"It was a great game and Nick really played well," Turner said.

"I think that a little bit of my experience that I have got him in the end."

Briggs said he was pleased with how he played.

"I played well throughout and won two and lost one," he said.

"I beat Coby Weder and Kasey Bonato."

Next for Briggs is the Oceania Junior Championship on the Gold Coast during the school holidays.

Co-organiser Michael Laver said the event attracted 64 players from Mackay, Rocky, Emerald, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Mossman and Moura.

"It was a great event and there some great games played all of the weekend.

In the other finals, Gladstone's Andrew Altouvas won the consolation plate. Bundaberg's Jim Mobbs won division one.

RESULTS

Division 3

Karl Brazier - Mackay - Winner

Danielle James - Scottvale - R/up

Mick Briggs - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate

Gail Spargo - Scottvale - Plate 2

Jacob Weder - Scottvale - Plate 3

Division 2

Zoey Aust - Brissy - Winner

Jodie Logan - Gladstone - R/up

Calab Deiters - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate

Barry Hall - Mackay - Plate 2

Julie LaverGladstonePlate 3

Division 1

Jim Mobbs - Bundy - Winner

Glen Ward - Scottvale - R/up

Paul Gardiner - Brissy - Consoldation Plate

Ryan Spargo - Scottvale - Plate 2

Jeff Hamlick - Bundy - Plate 3

Open

David Turner - Brissy - Winner

Riley Steffen - Scottvale - R/up

Andrew Altouvas - Gladstone - Consoldation Plate

John Soloman - Gladstone - Plate 2

Trevour Loughran - Gladstone - Plate 3