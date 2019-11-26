PHOTOS: It was a charming swim meet

SWIMMING: There was an international feel at the Fairymead Swimming Club City of Charm Long Course Preparation Meet in Bundaberg on the weekend.

The eight visiting Czech Republic swimmers adapted to the hot conditions swimmingly at Rum City.

They finished with 19 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals along with another 37 personal-best times.

Gladstone Gladiators' head coach Tom Fronek was delighted with the result.

"We have quite a number of swimmers who have qualified for States and a couple who have just missed out this time which is disappointing for them as they have trained hard," he said.

"It was a great weekend of racing and I am proud of all of them and the effort they have put in to get here and to do so well in hot conditions and up against unknown competition for some.

"When you race outside your region the results are not as predictable as they could be when you race the same swimmers from the home clubs all the time."

The Gladiator swimmers feasted as well with 20 gold medals, 29 silver and 26 bronze as well as 166 PB times.

Six Gladiator swimmers battled it out in the pool for the distance events on the first day on Friday.

Gladiators dominated the girls' 800m freestyle in which Federica Tiboni placed second closely followed by team-mates Clara Furness in third and Rhiannon Copsey fourth.

Shianne Plunkett was fifth and Brooke Copsey eight and all achieved PB times as well.

Kane Martin took on his Czech mate Dominik Houf in the 400m individual medley.

Houf claimed victory by five seconds with a 39.54sec PB while Martin improved his time by 20.18sec.

This is the third time Houf has travelled to Gladstone from the Czech Republic to train under Fronek.

"I love coming to Australia and it is hot and I have made some good friends here," he said.

"Tom is a great coach and he works us hard, but we get the right amount of rest and he is very good at correcting techniques.

"I enjoy racing Kane because he is a good friend and a great competitor and we push each other hard when racing so we get some great times."

Saturday's racing picked up where Friday night left off as swimmers tackled the 400m freestyle.

Gladiators dominated the age-groups and produced more PBs.

The 10-and-under swimmers also held their own and put out a classy effort, collecting medals and did PB times as well.

Gladiators kept their cool and pushed through Saturday afternoon to turn on some exciting finishes in the 200m free where Jake Devine put on a late surge to claim third place from Czech Matej Masa by 0.17sec.

Masa, 15, was stronger in the 200m individual medley though and took outthe meet record by 1.76sec.

Fellow Czech swimmer, Clementina Frankova, 14, also did a meet record for the 200m breaststroke - a record that has stood for 20 years.

Sunday's racing was equally as hot with more medals and PB times.

The Gladiators and Czech's will continue with their training cycles now to ensure those heading to 2019 McDonalds Queensland Championships next month remain at their peak and the others recover and return to their peak for the next major carnival - the 41st MacDonald's Harbour City Long Course Preparation Meet hosted by the Gladstone Gladiators in January.

Age champions and runners up included

9-years-girls - Runner up - Grace Wright

10-years-girls - Age Champ - Reagan Copsey

12-years-girls - Age Champ - Shianne Plunkett

12-years-boys - Runner up - Kai Devine

13-years-boys - Age Champ - Kristof Bursa (CZE)

14-years-boys - Age Champ - Dominik Houf (CZE) / Kane Martin

14-years-girls - Runner up - Clementina Frankova (CZE)

15-years-boys - Age Champ - Martej Masa (CZE)

15-years-girls - Runner up - Verokika Blahova (CZE)