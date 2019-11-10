PHOTOS: Islamic Society’s open day

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

GUESTS attending the Islamic Society of Gladstone's open day at Tondoon Botanic Gardens today were treated to information sessions and lunch.

Iman Uzair Akbah from the Holland Park Mosque travelled from Brisbane to attend the event and share his knowledge.

He explained Islam to guests and answered questions they had about the religion.

A society member performed the Adhan.

The Adhan is the Islamic call to prayer and announces the five daily ritual prayers.

A large amount of Hyderabadi dum biryani was served for lunch alongside cool refreshments and a variety of desserts.