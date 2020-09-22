PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone’s proposed quarantine camp

The Homeground accommodation village at Yarwun has been slated as a place to house Australians returning from overseas for their mandatory 14 day quarantine period. Workers currently staying in the village would be moved to hotels in Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens

RETURNED travellers could enjoy a tavern, theatre, games room, gym, swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, if Yarwun’s Homeground accommodation facility becomes a regional Queensland quarantine hub.

The ‘flagship facility’ has the capacity to host Queensland’s entire weekly intake of Australians returning from overseas for their mandatory 14 day quarantine in four star comfort.

At last week’s National Cabinet meeting Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk agreed Queensland would take 1000 returned Australian travellers per week from early October.

Homeground Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

“Homeground Gladstone boasts 1392 spacious rooms, making booking workplace accommodation easy, convenient and affordable,” it states on the Homeground Gladstone website.

“Your workforce can rest and recharge with four star recreational facilities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, gym, onsite personal trainers, recreation centre, theatre room, licensed tavern and games room.

“Our chefs prepare delicious wholesome meals for balanced, healthy eating including catering for individual dietary requirements.”

Homeground Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

The announcement comes after yesterday’s confirmation by Deputy Premier Stevens Miles Gladstone hotels were on the government’s radar to be used as quarantine facilities.

Today the Deputy Premier and Health Minister backflipped, stressing no hotels in Gladstone will be used for quarantine accommodation.

“The Queensland Government is not currently considering any hotel accommodation in Gladstone as potential quarantine locations,” Minister Miles said.

“We are investigating options to expand our quarantine capacity so that more Queenslanders can come home safely from overseas.

“As part of this process, we are seeking expressions of interest from under-utilised work camps and other similar accommodation camps in the wider central Queensland region.

“These facilities would provide a completely self-contained quarantine location, where security, meals and health support can be provided to the people quarantining on-site without creating additional demand on local services.”

Looking from the Bruce Highway at the Homeground accommodation village at Yarwun. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Australian Defence Force personnel, Queensland Police, and Queensland Health would control the quarantine accommodation so a situation like what happened in Victoria won’t eventuate in CQ.

The government said anyone in quarantine who tests positive to COVID-19 in a quarantine hub would be immediately transferred by helicopter to a dedicated facility (likely Brisbane) to maintain isolation and be treated.

A spokeswoman said the quarantine hubs will be for Australians who don’t have COVID-19 and have to follow the mandatory 14 day quarantine period when returning from overseas.

Homeground Yarwun have been contacted for comment.

