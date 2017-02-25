PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone gymnastics' 40th anniversary

DIAMONDS and rubies was the royal theme of the Gladstone Gymnastics Club fundraising event.

Donning elegance and poise, 160 women enjoyed an afternoon full of champagne, gymnastics and men.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said the day was for fun, to celebrate their 40th birthday and to raise some money, which was done through auctioning off men in suits and other items.

"We're hoping to raise between $14,000 and $16,000 to buy new women's bars," Ms Dew said.

"Everything we do, we use our members so we're auctioning off our dad's."

Photos View Photo Gallery

With one man sold for $200 last year, $120 was the starting price tag for the first man off the ranks this year.

"It's not just a get together, it's a wow case for the industry," Ms Dew said.

"We have the Big Top Circus from Brisbane here to do some aerial hoops and stilt walking.

Starting in 1977 with 8 members, the club has over 700, making it the largest club in the region.

The money raised at the fundraising event will be used to buy new gymnastics equipment, some of it to replace equipment that is 40-years-old.

"Everyone is here to support the club," Ms Dew said.