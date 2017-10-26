PHOTOS: 'exquisite' award-winning $2m Agnes Water mansion

Gibson Homes' Kieran and Claire Gibson took out the Wide Bay Home of the Year at the 2017 Housing Industry Association for this home they built at Agnes Water.

Gibson Homes' Kieran and Claire Gibson took out the Wide Bay Home of the Year at the 2017 Housing Industry Association for this home they built at Agnes Water. Lucas Muro

AN "exquisite" $2 million Agnes Water mansion with ocean views, a three metre wide door and a tennis court has been dubbed as the Wide Bay Home of the year.

The 2017 Housing Industry Association awards named Gibson Building's Agnes Water home as the best of the best, taking the crown for innovative design within the three level beach home.

The awards recognise building and design excellence and are known for "raising the bar" in contemporary design, construction, innovation and housing technology.

Gibson Building director and project manager Kieran Gibson said the Beach Houses Estate five bedroom home was a 12-month project.

"The clients brief was a high quality large home, with five bedrooms, for their own use," Mr Gibson said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Agnes Water builder of 12 years said building the home came with unique challenges such as access via a "skinny" path, the concrete slab for the first floor and the 500kg door.

"The guys had to man handle (the door) in, we had about eight guys carrying it," he said.

"It's a very unique house."

Mr Gibson said the award was a testament to his team, Cliff Growcott, Mark Scott, Phil Loader, Barry Gates, Luke Kapetanakis and other contractors and suppliers.

Shadow Housing and Public Works Minister and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett presented Mr Gibson with the award.

"It was an absolute pleasure to present Gibson Building with their award and I couldn't be more proud of the company," Mr Bennett said.

The judges described the Mr Gibson's project as "unique and innovative utilising new methods of design and engineering to deliver a striking three level beach home".