PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

GUESTS at the GEA Gala Dinner and Industry Awards on Thursday night had the opportunity to meet and network with those in Central Queensland's resources and construction industries.

There was live entertainment by Gladstone band 7 Whales In Moscow, a three course meal and a drinks package.

Leaders in CQ industry were recognised with the presentation of several awards including the Forty Calis Memorial Award, the Wayne Peachey Memorial Award and the Hall of Fame Award.

Both Joe Rea and Greg Lee received the 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee award.

All award recipients are pictured with GEA's acting general manager Chantale Lane.