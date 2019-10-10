Menu
Aestec Services were principal sponsors at the 2019 GEA Conference held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. (L-R rear): Lindsay Radel, Jesse Champion, Chris Skerman, Cameron Morison, Will Gould, John Rowe with (L-R front) Cherie Askew, Alethia Ennis-Sinclair and Rayalene Lisle.
News

PHOTOS: Industry gathers for annual conference

MATT HARRIS
10th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
THERE was heightened sense of optimism floating around the GECC yesterday as about 170 people gathered for the GEA Conference.

The event highlighted over $5 billion of projects with more than 2000 procurement opportunities.

Guest speakers during the morning included Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow, Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker, Queensland Resources Council policy director Andrew Barger, Queensland Energy Resources general manager Peter Zambelli, Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow, Angus Munro from Shell's QGC Business, Laing O'Rourke project leader James Foreman and media commentator and futurist Dr Keith Suter.

The session after lunch included Cairan Dillon from Acciona Energy, John Tumbers from Gladstone Regional Council, Richard Haward from Gladstone Ports Corporation and Stewart Jackson from Downer Group.

 

gea conference gladstone engineering alliance
Gladstone Observer

