PHOTOS: Industry conference showcases new projects

BILLIONS of dollars in projects and more than 1000 tender opportunities were discussed today during the Major Industry Conference in Gladstone.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance event attracted about 100 people to hear from companies with upcoming employment opportunities.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Speakers ranged from Australia Future Energy's Kerry Parker, who discussed the $1billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project, Acciona Energy's Chris Cantwell who revealed more information about the Aldoga solar farm and Renew Estate's Simon Currie who spoke about the Rodds Bay solar farm, and other energy opportunities in the region.

This was GEA's 15th major industry conference.