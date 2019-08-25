PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out with dogs for first Strut 4 Mutts

MORNING STRUTT: Tina Underwood with 'Abby' and 'Dude' at the first Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's Strut 4 Mutts fundraiser walk

MORE than 100 dogs and their owners or carers came down to the Gladstone Marina this morning for Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's first Strut 4 Mutts fundraiser walk and it was a hit.

GARG president Judy Whicker said they were happy with the event and turnout.

She said about 200 people were in attendance.

"We were more than happy with it,” she said.

"It was just wonderful to see everybody participating.”

Mrs Whicker said they are already looking forward to next year's walk after their first was such a success.