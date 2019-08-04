Menu
Best friends Levi Beale and Hunter Lan Van Rijn battled it out for supremacy.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for annual Benaraby Fair

Matt Taylor
4th Aug 2019 3:50 PM
THERE wasn't a cloud in the sky as hundreds of families turned out for the annual Benaraby State School Country Fair today. 

One of the community's largest events of the year, the fair is Benaraby State School's major fundraising event with all profits going back into the school to improve facilities and resources for the benefit of teachers and students.

 

There was plenty to keep children and adults busy, with hot food, live entertainment, rides, animal encounters and a huge cent sale which saw more than $10,000 in prizes given away.

The day was made possible by a range of local businesses and sponsors.

