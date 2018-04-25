PHOTOS: Hundreds at Agnes service, remembrance wall unveiled

An Agnes Water State School student waving to the crowd during the morning march.

THE families of Agnes Water residents who made the ultimate sacrifice now have a place to remember their loved ones at the coastal town for years to come.

The new Wall of Remembrance and commemorative chairs will give residents a place to remember returned servicemen and women who are no longer with us.

Unveiled during this morning's service, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy RSL sub branch secretary Lillian Turner said it was an important addition to the cenotaph because the town does not have a cemetery.

She said for families to remember their loved ones they would have to travel to Bundaberg or Bororen cemeteries.

Mrs Turner said the wall of remembrance was also a way to allow the memories of the late soldiers to live on during future Anzac Days.

There are 14 names on the wall so far representing deceased Agnes Water residents who fought with the Royal Australian Air Force, The Australian Army or the Royal Australian Navy.

Sub branch president John Turner also announced they have two new chairs, dedicated to Chelmsford (Jack) Row, who was in a World War II light horse regiment and in Changi as a prisoner of war and Clarence (Bomber) Brown, who survived the sinking of HMAS Voyager in 1964.

The new additions to Agnes Water's cenotaph were funded by a $3200 grant from the Queensland Government and $1000 from the RSL sub branch.

The memorial plaques and chairs were presented to the crowd of about 400 during the morning service.

The larger than usual turnout followed the dawn service, which attracted more than 200 people.

Mrs Turner thanked the businesses that donated food and coffee and helped to set up.