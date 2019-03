Steve Liddell at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

SCIENCE was taken out of the labs and into the Gladstone community at the weekend for the state's first events as part of World Science Festival.

Across two days Gladstone residents and students learned about virtual reality, astrophotography and the latest scientific breakthroughs at the event at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive Jim Thompson said Saturday's community day allowed locals to have fun while gaining better insight into the latest scientific advancements shaping the world.

More than 800 students also attended a festival event on Friday.

The Gladstone event included Blasting the Past with Science Steve, who shared the great scientific breakthroughs of the past 150 years, and Let's Talk Astrophotography with Australian Science Wildlife and Wild Places Photographer of the Year, Andrew Campbell.

The new stargazing event planned for Saturday at the Marina Parklands with astrophysicist and cosmologist Brad Tucker was cancelled due to wet weather.

Street Science returned by popular demand featuring science innovations, 3D printing, drones, virtual reality and robots, Queensland Museum scientists and archaeologists and palaeontologists.

Minister for Science and the Arts Leeanne Enoch attended Saturday's events and said it was great to see the region embracing the engaging, exciting and educational festival.

"It's clear that people in the Gladstone region are enthusiastic about science and are keen to explore the dynamic connection between science and our everyday world," Ms Enoch said.