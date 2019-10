Miss Deelicious, (Madisha Johnson) at hot rods for the homeless at the Gladstone showgrounds on October 26.

REVHEADS had a chance to show off their pride and joy for a good cause this weekend.

The Hot Rods for the Homeless event was on in Gladstone on Saturday raising funds for Roseberry House Queensland.

Entertainment was provided into the night from Kahn Goodluck and Brittany-Elise Johansen before the night was topped off with Tania Kernaghan.

Organisers have plans to return to the Port City in April next year.