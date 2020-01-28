Menu
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Calliope State High School Principal Pete Stansfield with students cutting the ribbon to mark the first day of high school at Calliope State High School.
PHOTOS: History made as students start at new high school

Eilish Massie
28th Jan 2020 2:30 PM
IT was history in the making as 165 students walked through the gates at Calliope State High School for the first time today.

Excitement and nerves was a prevalent theme between Year 7 and 8 students as they began the first day of their secondary education.

Year 7 student Mekal Dowdle said she was feeling nervous but mostly excited for her first day at the new school.

"I'm feeling a bit more confident than I was coming here on transition day," Mekal said.

"My mum chose this school cause she didn't know how well I would cope in a big crowd."

Mekal's peers Molly Sadleir, Jasmine Bromly, Nevaeh Heslin and Breanna Warren said they were excited to meet other students from the region and to learn more about the school.

 

Molly Sadleir, 12, Jasmine Bromly, 12, Nevaeh Heslin, 12, Breanna Warren, 12, Mekal Dowdle, 11 at their first day of high school at Calliope State High School
Calliope mum Katherine Soppa was dropping of her son Jesse-James White and his friend Zac Bracken at their first day of high school.

She said she enrolled her son because he wanted to come to the school.

"We are local and he wanted to be here," Ms Soppa said.

Katherine Soppa, Jesse-James White, Neville White and Zac Bracken at the opening of the new Calliope State High School
Calliope mum Robyn Hamiliton said she enrolled her daughter Laura due to the school's convenient location.

"Laura has lived here her whole life and it's good to have a high school in our local community," Ms Hamilton said.

Robyn Hamilton and Laura Korting, 13, at the opening of the new Calliope State High School
Ms Hamilton said the $66 million high school facilities were "state-of-the-art".

"The school has amazing facilities and we are excited about the opportunities this new school will provide."

 

Arian Raghoobar, 13, Coen Figueireda, 13, and Ryder Jeffrey, 12, are excited for their first day of high school at Calliope State High School
Laura said she was most excited for the music, science and English classes.

"The (science facilities) are pretty cool."

 

Students at Calliope State High School's first official school assembly.
