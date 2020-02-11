Menu
Sarah Fleetwood's road/creek this morning February 11, 2020
PHOTOS: Heavy rain drenches parts of the region

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Feb 2020 4:55 PM
AREAS around Gladstone copped a downpour overnight, with over 100mm of rain recorded.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the Gladstone Radar station recorded 117mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am today.

“Most of that fell in the three hours to 6am,” Ms Wong said.

On T he Observer’s Facebook post about the deluge, residents shared the falls they recorded, and they varied greatly.

Regina Taarnby recorded 89mm in her gauge at Kirkwood, but out at Calliope, Lynda Ninness only recorded 8mm of rain.

Pamela Penny said the rain had caused her pool to be lapping the edge, helping fill it after the level dropped quite low.

Holly-Jade Brown shared a picture of water flowing strongly in Auckland Creek at Callemondah.

“To see creeks flowing and all this rain we’re getting is really great,” Ms Brown said.

“We’ve all been waiting for a good downpour and let’s hope this is the start to saying goodbye to the drought.”

In South Gladstone, Michele Fowler shared a picture of the ponds overflowing at Agnes St.

She said the last time she’d seen so much water in the ponds was about 2013.

“It’s a welcoming sight to finally see drying ponds fill up and brown lawns return to a lovely shade of green,” Ms Fowler said.

“I’m betting there’d be a lot of people brushing the cobwebs off their lawnmowers and firing them up this weekend.”

The BoM said February’s average monthly rainfall was 173.3mm, so some parts of the region were on track to meet it.

And the rain is meant to continue throughout the week, with the BoM predicting showers and storms.

“There’s the potential for severe storms with heavy rainfall over the next two days,” Ms Wong said.

downpour gladstone weather readers photos
Gladstone Observer

