PHOTOS: Heat and Hurricanes win thrillers, The Glen in final

CRICKET: BITS Heat is the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated champion after a pulsating six-run win against BITS Sixers at BITS Oval on Friday night.

Some spectators suggested it was the greatest junior final ever.

Spectator Troy Sheridan said:

"Mate what a game of cricket tonight, best game of junior cricket I have ever witnessed," he said.

BITS Heat batted first and made 8-112 from the allotted 30 overs.

Hayden Finlay had an outstanding match with an unbeaten 25 runs and then took the final two wickets of the Sixers' run chase.

Multi-talented Brooke Sheridan, who made the trip from her new home in Brisbane back to BITS Oval, made an important 15 not out.

Heat coach Linden Finlay, who is also Hayden's father, said it was a tight finish.

"The first of the final two wickets were of the dangerous Jonty Haward to a great outfield catch at deep mid-on by Clem Boston," Finlay senior said.

"It was John Dyson-like from 1981 and Hayden then bowled Nick Osborne three balls later to wrap it up."

BITS Hurricanes have made it back-to-back under-13 titles after a tense two-wicket win against BITS Strikers on Saturday.

THE GLEN ARE IN!

Meanwhile, The Glen will meet Frenchville Falcons in Sunday's Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge Cup grand final in Rockhampton.

Gracemere Bulls were bowled out for 98 and The Glen cruised to the target by six wickets with eight overs left.

Jason Seng made 36 and Murray Bale 22 for The Glen and earlier in the day, Waqar Yunus and Robbie Wolf starred with the ball with 4-13 and 4-18 respectively.

Sunday's grand final will start at 10am.

