PHOTOS: Heartbreak as Townsville Lightning strike Gladstone

BASKETBALL: Gladstone missed out on a bronze medal after Townsville Lightning struck in a final-quarter onslaught as the north Queenslanders won 72-65 in a classic contest.

With a bronze medal up for grabs on the Gold Coast at these Under-18 State Championship, the young Gladstone Port City Power looked the goods with Joseph McEldowney outstanding with 35 points and Ben Knight (14 points) dominant.

Owen Gardiner shot eight points in a row as Gladstone went on a 22-11 momentum run that included a buzzer-beating basket to Seth Collins right on three-quarter-time to lead 56-45.

Gladstone were all over Lightning and when Collins kept alive a loose ball to find Knight under the hoop for an easy two, it would be the port city by how much.

However at this level it required 40 minutes of sustained intensity and Townsville found a way.

Spurred on a by a raucous crowd, Townsville's Caleb Mitchehill went to work with four triples on his way to a game-breaking 18 points.

His team-mates Marshall Wilson (16 points) was aggressive from start to finish while energetic number one Trinidy Parker banked an off-the-glass triple to ice the game.

McEldowney lamented on what could have been.

"Our composure, execution and our plays...we weren't ready for the heat that Townsville put on us in the fourth quarter and it showed," he said.

McEldowney said coach Hayden Castell and his assistant Ray Cooper said to 'keep the foot down' during the three-quarter-time break.

The agile forward was pleased with his form which yielded 140 points in seven games throughout the championship that started on Wednesday.

Results are updated on BASKETBALL QLD.