Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

THE wigs were out, hair was teased and the colourful outfits were on for last night's 'retro revival' Gladstone Hospital Fundraising Ball.

The ball was held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and there were about 95 guests in attendance.

There was a two course buffet dinner, music by The Easy Tigers and DJ Kev, an 80s dance off and lucky door prizes.