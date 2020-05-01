PHOTOS: Green light given for club to ski

Kirk Porter owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Kirk Porter owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

WATER SKIING: In conjunction with Lake Awoonga opening up on Saturday, skiers have their chance to “dance on the water” at the Gladstone Ski and Barefoot Club at Awoonga Dam Road.

“We’re looking forward to having a ski this weekend,” club president Kirk Porter said.

The hub at the Gladstone Barefoot and Ski Club

Porter said rain earlier in the year had caused erosion to the club’s bank and that the club’s band of volunteers would be busy doing repair works to the bank, which is located at the northwest corner of the lake past the scout hall and Gladstone Field Archers.

Porter said the club, which has about 30 family members and between 60 and 80 members in total, welcomed new members on board.

“We welcome new members and you don’t need to have a boat because we have 30-odd ski boats that are parked up in our sheds,” he said.

The hub at the Gladstone Barefoot and Ski Club

The club also welcomes anyone with a jetski also to join up.

“It’s all about having fun in a safe environment on the water,” Porter said.

The president, who is in his second year at the helm, said the main season starts again in late August and early September.

The club has some big plans in place.

“We have our AGM in June or July and we have got some funding applications for a pontoon system, and put in application for funding for our members’ own boat ramp,” Porter said.

He said the club had received support from the Gladstone Area Water Board to progress with its plans.

The hub at the Gladstone Barefoot and Ski Club

Porter said the club had produced accomplished barefoot skier brothers Liam and Ben Press who have achieved high Australian rankings at junior and senior levels.

“We have supported Australian ski competitions in the past but have not seen as much racing as we used to,” he said.

“Our club has become more social than anything.”

The club will host poker runs throughout its season.

“It’s where people pay a fee and draw a card, go by boat to the next area it says on the map, then draw another card and move to the next area,” Porter said.

“It’s great social interaction and the person who draws the best card hand wins some cash.”

People interested in joining the ski club can contact Porter on 0409 705 435 or contact him via the Gladstone Ski and Barefoot Club Facebook page.

RELATED STORY: Barefoot brothers ski into state titles at Calliope

RELATED STORY: Barefoot Waterski State Titles comes to Calliope on Saturday