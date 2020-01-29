PHOTOS: Golf event proves a winner down at Agnes Water

GOLF: The first-ever Macdonald and Michel 1770/Agnes Water Summer Classic was a huge success according to Town of 1770 and Agnes Water Golf Club spokesman Shelley Scott.

"The day was filled with lots of activities including a putting comp, chipping comp and 3 hole ambrose competition along with coaching by Gladstone professional Kane Nuteling who was kind enough to donate his time to come along and show the kids some pointers," she said.

The two-day tournament was played last Wednesday and Thursday in very hot and humid conditions and Scott said the young players and caddies did really well and should be proud of their achievements.

The 18-hole champions were Ben Duncombe from Coral Cove with rounds of 72 and 67 (139) and Aimee Garland from Maryborough with rounds of 88 and 79 (167).

The nine-hole winners were Zane Stowers from Hervey Bay with 49 and 50 (99) and Anneliese Taylor from Bargara with 48 and 51 (99).

The six-hole top placed players were Mysen Stenz (Bundaberg) with 39 and 47 (86) and Hannah Lawrence from 1770 with 33 and 40 (73).

"Congratulations to all players on a great effort and for coming along to the inaugural event," Scott said.

"A big thankyou to Les and Jo-Anne at Town of 1770 Golf Club for allowing us to host the event at their fantastic facilities

"Sincerest thanks to the sponsors, Macdonald and Michel Lawyers, Agnes Water Tavern, Ashmore Palms Holiday Village, CQ Diesel, Caltex, Floorzone, Engage, Ray White, Betta Gladstone, Mercure Gladstone and Gladstone Cinemas.

"We are sure those who attended will share their experience and bring along fellow competitors in 2021."

RESULTS

18 HOLE

Boys - Ben Duncombe; Girls - Aimee Garland

9 HOLE

Boys - Zane Stowers; Girls - Anneliese Taylor

6 HOLE

Boys - Mysen Stenz; Girls - Hannah Lawrence