GLADSTONE Area Development and Promotion Limited hosted its annual golf fundraising day today.

This year's money will go to Safe Haven - Australian Animals Care and Education.

More than 80 golfers hit the greens at the Gladstone Golf Course in perfect conditions for an 18-hole, three-player ambrose.

Animals from the Safe Haven, including the wombat Wiggles, made a visit to the golf course for the day.

Funds will go towards rescue and rehabilitation of injured, ill and orphaned wildlife.