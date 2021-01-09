PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ‘successful’ year for turtle hatchlings

Team Turtle CQ, a citizen science program run by volunteers, have monitored two nests at Tannum Sands Main Beach, five known nests on Lilley's Beach, and about 20 nests on Wild Cattle Beach.

There is an increase of turtle hatchlings in Gladstone this year, with scientists claiming there are more than 25 nests in the region.

Fitzroy Basin Association community participation officer Lisa Del Riccio said this year's hatchling season had so far been successful.

Ms Riccio said Team Turtle CQ, a citizen science program run by volunteers, have monitored two nests at Tannum Sands Main Beach, five known nests on Lilley's Beach, and about 20 nests on Wild Cattle Beach.

"We are having a really successful this year, we are seeing an increased number in the last few years," Ms Riccio said.

"There well could be more (nests) cause you need to drive on (Lilley's) beach and we don't have people walking it everyday," she said.

"There are also quite a few nests on Wild Cattle that's not confirmed."

Ms Riccio said it was important to have programs such as Team Turtle CQ, as they gather crucial information on the region's turtles.

"We have really ramped it up in the past three seasons," she said.

"All information our volunteers gather is verified by a marine turtle scientist which leads to statewide data.

"We have a very dedicated team of volunteers who are out walking the beaches to record any turtle activity so we get that data and know what is going on."

Ms Riccio said there were some steps people could do to ensure the success rate of turtle hatchlings.

"Turtles are a threatened species so it's a nice reminder we share our beaches with other creatures," she said.

"It's also a reminder why we need to be mindful of our activity," she said.

Ms Riccio said people need to stay off dunes, remove rubbish, fill any holes made in dry sand, keep dogs on leashes, stay below the high tide mark and reduce their speed along Lilley's Beach.

"If do you do see a turtle coming up to lay or see turtle hatchlings, please do not disturb them. You can observe but not disturb them," she said.

"It's also important not to pick up hatchlings when they walk to the water as they are strengthening their muscles."

People can report nesting or hatching activity on FBA'S website here.

People can also report sick, injured or deceased turtles to the Stranding Hotline on 1300 130 372.