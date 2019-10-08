PHOTOS: Gladstone’s perfect start

Gladstone Power's Lennox Evans in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's under-18 boys' team are undefeated and sit atop the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival ladder.

Joe McEldowney was strong

The Power had to work hard for their 96-93 win against Rockhampton, but wins against Emerald (twice) and Bundaberg were relatively easy.

Jack Small did some big things late

The next CQJBC round is in Bundaberg on the weekend of November 9-10 followed by the final one in Rockhampton on December 14-15.

Gladstone Power's Riley Dredge in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5.

The top-ranked team at the end of the CQJBC will qualify in division one of the Queensland State Championship to be held on the Gold Coast from January 15-19.

Gladstone Power's Owen Gardiner in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5.

Jan Kreis and James Pearson fight for possession