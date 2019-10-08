PHOTOS: Gladstone’s perfect start
BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's under-18 boys' team are undefeated and sit atop the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival ladder.
RELATED STORY: Smoking Joe a tall order for opposition
RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Gladstone gear up with powerhouse wins on day one
The Power had to work hard for their 96-93 win against Rockhampton, but wins against Emerald (twice) and Bundaberg were relatively easy.
The next CQJBC round is in Bundaberg on the weekend of November 9-10 followed by the final one in Rockhampton on December 14-15.
The top-ranked team at the end of the CQJBC will qualify in division one of the Queensland State Championship to be held on the Gold Coast from January 15-19.