PHOTOS: Gladstone’s future stars turned it on

Cooper Young pushing through the defence. Under-13 Wallaby vs Biloela, March 14, 2020. PICTURES: Samantha Reynolds

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Briffney Creek Rugby League fields were a spectrum of color as the first round of the Rugby League Gladstone Incorporated junior competition kicked off on Friday and Saturday.

Teams from under-6 to under-17 competed and players showcased great skill.

In a touching moment on Friday night, referees, players, coaches, staff and club volunteers observed a minute's silence for life member of the Referee's Association and long-time mentor and referee, Jeffery Hebbard who passed away recently.

