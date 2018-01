THE CROWD is steadily growing at Hotter than Hell, with hundreds of people walking through the gates within the first hour.

See who's already there:

The event, at the Marley Brown Oval, features bands The Koffin Rockers, The Superjesus, Grinspoon, Killing Heidi and Jebediah.

Gates opened at 2pm and first band the Koffin Rockers kicked off at 2.30pm.

About 3000 people are expected to brave the heat for their fix of live music and nineties rock nostalgia.