PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

27th Oct 2019 12:40 PM

RETURNING for its second year, River Glow attracted hundreds to the Marina Parklands for brightest fun run of the year.

Families covered themselves in fluorescent paint and glow sticks to make sure they could be seen as the sun went down.

There were plenty of food vendors around and fun activities for kids before and after the race.

All the proceeds from the event went towards the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service which helps support all of Central Queensland in times of need.

Energy company Jemena, Australia Pacific LNG and ConocoPhillips helped sponsor the event.

