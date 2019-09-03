PHOTOS: Gladstone West State School athletes dance to gold

AEROBICS: Students from the Gladstone West State School shone on the centre stage at the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) Australia National Championship in Brisbane.

The schools 21 students, from grade's one to six competed in the sports aerobics event that originates from traditional aerobics and combines fitness and dance with the ability to perform skill elements and movement patterns with music at a high intensity.

The school's grade one team, called the West Wonders, won gold and were crowned as national champions and to top it off, Gladstone West also won the Judges Choice Encouragement Award.

"They really shined the spotlight on Gladstone which was fantastic," a joyful Gladstone West State School physical education teacher and sport aerobics coach Margaret-Mary Optselten said.

"I was so very proud of the students efforts over the last few months in preparing for the competition."

Nearly 1500 participants from sport aerobics clubs and schools from around Australia - 900 of them were students - competed in Brisbane and almost 4000 spectators attended across the four-day event.

FISAF Australia holds the national membership for FISAF International and is responsible for promotion and regulation of FISAF in Australia.

It also runs an annual competition program around Australia which is one of 30 FISAF member countries.

FISAF is working with a number of schools in Gladstone to help them introduce the sport to their students.