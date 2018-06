The Gladstone West Strings Ensemble provided the entertainment to a big crowd.

The Gladstone West Strings Ensemble provided the entertainment to a big crowd. Matt Taylor GLA010618GWFFN

IT WAS a night out for kids of all ages at Gladstone West State School's annual Family Fun Night on Friday.

There were plenty of rides, student-run stalls, entertainment and food to keep everyone occupied.

Hundreds reportedly head through the school gates for the free event.

The night featured a mega raffle with plenty of prizes, including a $3000 travel voucher, accommodation at The Dunes at Agnes Water and a professional photography voucher.