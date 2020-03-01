Menu
BRUTAL MATCH: The reserve grade match at Valleys vs Wallabys Pre-Season Challenge Cup, February 29, 2020. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds
PHOTOS: Gladstone Valleys claim a ninth cup

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Mar 2020 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Valleys showed it is the team to beat after a 38-12 win against a plucky Gladstone Wallabys in the 10th edition of the Valleys versus Wallabys pre-season Challenge Cup.

Valleys coach Les Nicholson was impressed with how his players had approached the game.

"All I wanted was to see effort and that's what I got with the first, second and third efforts," he said.

"The field was slow and we played four quarters.

"It was hard to control the ball and we re-grouped after quarter-time."

A couple of youngsters impressed the coach and they were Jackson Hoyland and Jake Marker.

"I brought Jackson on in the second quarter and he played in the halves and certainly put his hand up for future selection," Nicholson said.

"Jake played at fullback and it's as though he's played there for a couple of years."

Nicholson said the whole day was a success with a total of 20 shortened matches from under-6 through to the division one men.

Gladstone Valleys travel west to Biloela this Saturday in trial game number two.

"It's great to be back playing footy again and the boys are keen to try and go back-to-back in both the reserves and the A-grade.

