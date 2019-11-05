PHOTOS: Gladstone trainers get a second and a third

Gladstone races before and after race 2 with trainer Ian Seeds who had She's On Point which finished third and Salty's Boy (sixth).

HORSE RACING: Both horses looked relieved to be back at the stables after Race 2's Family Fun Day 14th December Ratings Band at the Ferguson Park racecourse.

Gladstone trainer Ian Seeds had mixed success with She's On Point and Salty's Boy.

The former finished third in a quality field as the mare finished behind winner Cash Strapped and Stick With Me in second.

Five-year-old gelding Salty's Boy was second-last.

"I wasn't sure how'd she go and she's still a bit overweight," Seeds said.

Temperatures reached the mid-30s and Seeds said it may have been a factor in Salty's Boy performance.

"They were pretty warm conditions," Seeds said.

His cousin Trevor ­Hughes, a former Gladstone jockey, is now a strapper.

"Salty's Boy got knocked up on the corner, which meant he had run out of steam," Hughes said.

Hughes has been in and out of the racing scene in the past few years.

"I only came back into this when Ian got these horses a bit over a year ago," he said.

In Race 1, Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan's six-year-old gelding New Kintaro ran second in the 850m Butler Fabrications benchmark 45 Handicap.

Telloff won by one-and-a-half lengths with Need Finance in third.

Kiernan's fellow Gladstone trainer Denis Schultz's Worth The Time was sixth.

Gladstone trainer Ben Loakes' gelding Bianchi Bravo struggled in Race 3's 1100m Bob Lisle Maiden Plate.

She finished a distant last and well behind Kia Ora Choice.

Schultz's Lucifer's Angel finished mid-field in Race 4's 1194m Tony Barcoo Reynolds Benchmark 50 Handicap.

His other horse, gelding Duan Phoenix, was fourth in the final race of the day - the 1517m XXXX Gold Class B Handicap.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said despite a small crowd, the racegoers all enjoyed themselves.

The next meeting in Gladstone is on December 14.