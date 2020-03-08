PHOTOS: Gladstone swimathon raises $28k for a good cause

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

MORE than 50 people dressed up in their wackiest swimming garments for Gladstone's first ever MS swimathon on Saturday.

Held at the John Dahl Pool, the 12-hour relay event raised funds for people living with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

It was the first time the event had two cities - Gladstone and Rockhampton - compete at the same time to raise funds for the cause.

Fundraising and events project manager Victoria Sergeant said six teams and just over 50 people competed on the day.

"We've had some families and friends come along and cheer on the swimmers as well," Ms Sergeant said.

Gladstone raised more than $7000 out of a total of $28,433 from the central Queensland region.

More than $55,000 was raised across Queensland.

MS Queensland's executive general manager of fundraising Dan Lalor said the funds raised from the swimathon would help fund services such as physiotherapy, exercise therapy, counselling, service co-ordination, phone line and nursing support.

"The Gladstone vs Rockhampton MS Swimathon aims to create a fun sense of rivalry between the neighbouring cities, while having the biggest impact for the local communities," Mr Lalor said.

Swimathon competitor Kerry Evans has MS and thought it was wonderful so many people came to support the event.

"A lot of people have been taking turns and sharing the 12 hours," Ms Evans said.

"It's amazing, I thought half an hour walking up and down was a long time even but we've been going for six hours now."

Ms Evans is excited for next year's swimathon and said it will only get bigger and better.