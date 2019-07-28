PHOTOS: Gladstone side shows heart in action-packed match

The Brisbane Roar took on a Gladstone Select XI at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, their third in the leadup to the 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season. PICTURED: Luke Kenney

The Brisbane Roar took on a Gladstone Select XI at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, their third in the leadup to the 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season. PICTURED: Luke Kenney Matt Taylor GLA270719GAME

TWENTY of Gladstone's top footballers took on professional outfit Brisbane Roar at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday.

Despite going down 11-0, the Gladstone players were lauded for their spirit and determination against a very tough opposition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

While all eyes were on them, the Gladstone Select Team didn't disappoint in front of the bumper crowd of about 3000 people who were there to cheer on the local lads.

Many of the players not only had an opportunity to show what they could do, but soaked up the atmosphere and opportunity to play one of Australia's finest sides.