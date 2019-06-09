PHOTOS: Gladstone show draws crowds despite weather

Soemsak Pala-En and Kiattisak Phangkhabut on Saturday, day 2 of the 2019 Gladstone Show, held at the Gladstone Showgrounds.

Soemsak Pala-En and Kiattisak Phangkhabut on Saturday, day 2 of the 2019 Gladstone Show, held at the Gladstone Showgrounds. Matt Taylor GLA080619SHOW

RAIN threatened to put a dampener on the Gladstone Show on Saturday, but the gloomy skies certainly didn't deter everyone.

Rain stayed away for most of the day, with kids, adults and families heading through the gates to enjoy a range of activities. There was action aplenty at sideshow alley with a variety of rides and games for thrillseekers to enjoy.

Photos View Photo Gallery

For those looking for something a little less crazy, there was plenty to browse and enjoy in the fine arts pavilion, the orchid and foliage society display and the dog show.

For those who braved a late afternoon downpour there was lots of action with speedway in the evening.