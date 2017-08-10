PHOTOS: Gladstone Show attendance higher than previous years

IT WAS a huge day at yesterday's Gladstone Show for everyone that came through the gate.

Show spokesman Clive Featherby told The Observer gate numbers for this year's show were higher than previous years.

Mr Featherby was hoping the crowd would reach 10,000 by the time last night's events were over.

"We're thankful the community has gotten behind the Gladstone show," he said.

"It looks like we're getting a lot bigger crowds."

"It's the same as always, we attract families wanting to have a nice day out, and it seems to be true to form."

It was a big milestone for the Show yesterday, as it was the 125th event.