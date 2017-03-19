PHOTOS: Gladstone residents in for a wet week

WE ASKED for it, and now we've got it.

As it slowly starts to cool down in the Gladstone region, residents can expect to see regular rainfall leading up until the winter months.

Temperatures in the Gladstone region have dropped to bearable lows of 23 degree average, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting it to fall even further to lows of 22 degrees next weekend.

The BoM has predicted showers today and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, to back up the boomer the Gladstone region saw and heard this morning.

Tomorrow, The BoM has predicted an 80% chance of the region seeing more showers, with the same predictions until Wednesday, where it drops slightly to a 70% chance.

In light of the heavy rainfall and storms the Gladstone region has been seeing, we asked residents to send in their best photos.

Have a look for yourself: