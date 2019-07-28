PHOTOS: Gladstone Relay for Life 2019

Alex Gray, Sid the Seagull, Maddie Condren, Bushy the Kangaroo, Mandy Langerak, Ben Brackin and Carlie Jasinski.

Alex Gray, Sid the Seagull, Maddie Condren, Bushy the Kangaroo, Mandy Langerak, Ben Brackin and Carlie Jasinski. Jessica Perkins

MORE than 400 people attended the Gladstone Relay for Life 2019 to help raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Council, with teams walking through the night.

There were 46 teams that dressed up and participated over the weekend.

Funds raised from the event went towards the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

The weekend consisted of an opening ceremony, a Survivors and Carers Lap, a Candlelight Ceremony of Hope, the closing ceremony on Sunday and lots more in between.

By the end of the event, individuals and businesses in the Gladstone community had raised over $76,500 - beating their goal by about $11,000.