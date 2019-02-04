PHOTOS: Gladstone on cue for last of Australian shows

Florian 'Venom' Kohler performed in Gladstone on Saturday night at the Gladstone Eight Ball Association.

Florian 'Venom' Kohler performed in Gladstone on Saturday night at the Gladstone Eight Ball Association.

AUSTRALIAN fans may have had the last opportunity to see international trickshot artist Florian "Venom" Kohler live, but the Frenchman says he hopes to return some day.

Kohler performed in Gladstone on Saturday night at Gladstone Eight Ball Association, and the audience was treated to a range of shots perfected by the 30-year-old over a glittering career.

Rising to fame through social media, particularly YouTube, Kohler professionalised his show which he described as an informal approach to attracting people to the game.

He labelled himself fortunate to have played around the world, including shows for Chinese billionaires, princes in Dubai and presidents.

"I've done some crazy shows in crazy places," he said.

"But what's more fun is to go and do the more social stuff in clubs everywhere, and I really like to do that with as much personality (as possible).

"Pool is not like other sports where there's superstars so we're much more normal, I would say, so when people realise they really have fun and it's a really informal shows, they have a lot of fun."

Association secretary Sandie Wright said the show was extremely well received, especially by club juniors.

"You can just see how relaxed and how happy he is in himself and I think that passes through his show," Wright said.

"He keeps it as simple and as easy as possible and people can have fun with him.

"I thank him so much for just being an inspirational person, especially towards the juniors who he handled so well."

The event was a coup for the club which managed to attract the Frenchman for a second show through industry contacts in Gympie.

The crowd was heavily involved, as Kohler laid audience members on the table to shoot balls over them, under them and even through them.

He said the shots he missed were often more entertaining than he ones he got right.

"I put a lot of people on the table, make a lot of fun, and obviously doing trick shots like that in different conditions and on different tables, you're going to miss," Kohler said.

"I like to say I miss for a living, so you have to have jokes and stuff to get out of it which is the best part.

"You have to make a show out of what you're doing and it's unlike any pool competition they've seen."

He said he was unsure when he might return to Australia.

"It's definitely a small market here and with social media being so big and approaching one million fans ... it's harder to get into smaller clubs and venues," he said.

"I'm going to try slow down a little bit in the future as far as travelling goes because this past year I took 115 flights which is a little bit brutal.

"I'm hoping to spend a little more time at home so I can focus on social media, go back to making videos and stay on top of the game there."