30°
News

PHOTOS: Gladstone model takes the crown for swimwear title

MATT HARRIS
| 20th Mar 2017 8:01 AM Updated: 8:04 AM
WINNER: Gladstone's winner Whitney-Rae Freyling won the Gladstone round of the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year competition.
WINNER: Gladstone's winner Whitney-Rae Freyling won the Gladstone round of the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year competition. Liam Fahey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWELVE gorgeous girls took to the catwalk at the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year grand final at Tannum Sands on Saturday night with a Gladstone girl taking the crown.

Eight out of the 12 competitors vying for the title were from the Gladstone region as a large crowd gathered at the Tannum Sands Hotel to watch the girls strut their stuff.

The competition featured three sections; formal wear, themed swimwear and swimwear sections.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Emerald's Jemm Moore, who won the 2016 Tannum Sands event before going on to win the national crown, was on hand to judge the girls.

Whitney-Rae Freyling (pictured right) took out the final, with Bundaberg's Alice Litzow and Gladstone's Rochè Bailey finishing second and third respectively.

Whitney-Rae will travel to the Gold Coast in May to compete in the national final. The national final will feature 30 contestants who will compete for a $50,000 prize pool and to chance to be on the cover of MAXIM magazine.

Gladstone Observer
'Breaking point': Gladstone debate over mandatory rego fee for cyclists

'Breaking point': Gladstone debate over mandatory rego fee for...

Cruisey ride for Gladstone cyclists not fair: residents say there should be a fee

New mobile Gladstone business takes it to the "next level"

Ruby Hart is a vintage caravan turned mobile bar used at weddings and events.

"We bought an old caravan, stripped it down, it was old and rusted..."

Popular CQ pub 'will be demolished' to make way for resort

The Eimeo Hotel is on such a large piece of land the pub isn't doing it justice, agents say.

Iconic hotel shopped around to Chinese and Australia developers

Mayor puts Gladstone workers and companies on Adani map

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett has met with Adani's big boss

Local Partners

'Saved her life': Couple on hunt for mystery Gladstone girls

Mystery Gladstone girls give up plane seats so couple could attend potentially life-saving medical appointment in Brisbane.

'Lost for words': Gladstone nurses reveal their brave act

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

Two Gladstone nurses ready for the big shave.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

FILM: An interview with Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad

Josh Gad and Luke Evans in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Actor and singer honed his skills at Aussie school

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police have confirmed.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $489,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

AN APPEALING FOUR BEDROOM HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

An appealing low set brick home perfectly positioned off Stoneybrook Drive. This block is slightly elevated and captures a load of breezes. With a slightly...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $169,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Productivity with Peace and Tranquillity

255 Pikes Crossing Road, Benaraby 4680

Rural 5 3 3 Expressions of...

We challenge you to find better land in a better location with access to permanent water !!! 80 acres of supreme privacy and country quietness just 15 minutes from...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim White Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

Best in Executive Apartment Living, right in the heart of Gladstone

609/52 Oaka Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $570,000

You can wake up to amazing views and spectacular sunrises everyday once you've made this luxurious and sophisticated sub-penthouse your own. From the moment you...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... $90,000

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in battle for tenants

INCREASE: The latest data shows that rental vacancy rates have increased.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in fight for tenants

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!