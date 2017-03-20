PHOTOS: Gladstone model takes the crown for swimwear title

WINNER: Gladstone's winner Whitney-Rae Freyling won the Gladstone round of the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year competition.

TWELVE gorgeous girls took to the catwalk at the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year grand final at Tannum Sands on Saturday night with a Gladstone girl taking the crown.

Eight out of the 12 competitors vying for the title were from the Gladstone region as a large crowd gathered at the Tannum Sands Hotel to watch the girls strut their stuff.

The competition featured three sections; formal wear, themed swimwear and swimwear sections.

Emerald's Jemm Moore, who won the 2016 Tannum Sands event before going on to win the national crown, was on hand to judge the girls.

Whitney-Rae Freyling (pictured right) took out the final, with Bundaberg's Alice Litzow and Gladstone's Rochè Bailey finishing second and third respectively.

Whitney-Rae will travel to the Gold Coast in May to compete in the national final. The national final will feature 30 contestants who will compete for a $50,000 prize pool and to chance to be on the cover of MAXIM magazine.