PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

GLADSTONE region residents have shown no matter what the circumstances they will always have Anzac Spirit.

Instead of gathering around cenotaphs, families stood in their driveways and lit a candle to remember those who have fallen.

Talented musicians performed The Last Post across many streets to show their respects, while many took the opportunity to create their own wreaths.

The date, April 25, marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the World War I in Gallipoli, 1915.