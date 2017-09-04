PHOTOS: Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gladstone rugby league family came out in force for junior grand final day on Saturday.

Marley Brown Oval was awash with colour as all five teams from the region swelled the grandstand and decorated it with balloons, streamers and mascots in order to make the 2017 finals day a memorable one for Gladstone's next generation of stars.

All five clubs made a cacophony of noise while supporting their teams over the course of six grand finals.

The day kicked off with the under-12s where Valleys won the first of three grand finals of the day with an 18-4 win against Brothers.

The U13s contest between Valleys and Wallabys was a closer affair with both sides locked at 6-6 at half-time.

Wallabys scored the first try after half-time, but Valleys scored the next three tries to secure a 22-12 victory.

Calliope/Brothers went into the U14s grand final as favourites and produce the goods in the first half to enjoy a 16-0 lead.

A try to Calliope/Brothers halfback Matthew Long took the score to 22-0 in the second half. The side survived a late Valleys fightback to win 26-10.

Tannum contested its first grand final of the day in the U15s and found themselves down 12-6 at half-time against Brothers.

Two tries to the Fish after the break extended its lead to 22-6 before the Seagulls scored twice to narrow the deficit, although a late try to Brothers secured a 26-16 win.

Calliope/Brothers featured again in the U16s and proved too strong for Tannum with a 24-8 win.

The final match of the day was a see-sawing affair between Valleys and Calliope in the U18s.

Valleys led by four points at half-time and extended its lead to 26-10 during the second half until two late tries to Calliope set up a nail-biting finish which was eventually won by the Diehards 26-22.

2017 Under-18s Grand Final: Valleys celebrate on the siren after defeating Calliope 26-22 in the 2017 Gladstone Junior Rugby League U18 grand final.

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said the day was a huge success

"It was an excellent day and a cracking day with weather, it all went off without a hitch," Duff said.

Duff estimated 900-1000 people were there throughout the finals during an "exceptionally good day".

RESULTS & PHOTOS

UNDER 12: Valleys 18 (Hoani Harris 2, Kyle O'Dwyer tries; Riley Powell, Jack Alexander, Hoani Harris goals) defeated Brothers 4 (Khodi Docherty try).

UNDER 13: Valleys 22 (Maizyn Purcell 3, Bailey Smith tries; Nic Crane 2, Bailey Smith goals) defeated Wallabys 12 (Callum Birse-Syphers, Ryley Bobart tries; Bailey Hicks 2 goals)

UNDER 14: Calliope/Brothers 26 (Callum Fitzsimmons 2, Matthew Long, Jake Robertson, Flynn Johnson tries; Flynn Johnson 2, Jye Austin goals) defeated Valleys 10 (Jace Ward, Jackson Warde tries; Xavier Jarrow goals)

UNDER 15: Brothers 26 (Jordan Long, Jet Cavanagh, Travis Wright, Michael Dwyer, Ethan Hampstead, Celeb Noovao tries; Carsen Huth goal) defeated Tannum Sands 16 (Laine Power, Ryan Shanks, Trevor Nay tries; Laine Power 2 goals)

UNDER 16: Calliope/Brothers 24 (Ronan McGuire 2, Tyler Pickett, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Kiel Pickett tries; Lyncoln Rebel 2 goals) defeated Tannum Sands 8 (Joshua Heath, Ethan Crane tries)

UNDER 18: Valleys 26 (Tom Gaston, Jake Williams, James Cody, Drew Jones, Jai Parter tries; Tom Gaston 2, Tyler Massey goals) defeated Calliope 22 (Tema Robinson, Jordie Ward, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Jamie Falls tries; Bailey Stone 3 goals).