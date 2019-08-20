PHOTOS: Gladstone hoops youngsters are the future

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bears women's team won the Central Queensland Basketball League grand final against Gladstone 77-50.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Despite the loss, injured Gladstone centre Mirrin Rashleigh said it had been a successful season that would lay a platform towards a successful era in Gladstone basketball.

"Unfortunately it wasn't our night with our shots not dropping, and lack of height meant we struggled to get the rebounds and second shots," she said.

Youngsters Erin Harvey and Kadee Barrenger made the most of their speed with fast breaks, but Bundy's superior height and experience proved telling. Rashleigh believed the season was a learning curve.

The pair shot 17 points each and the next best was veteran Kellie Green with six.

"We've come a long way as a team this season and I commend the girls who have committed to coming to the training sessions every week, and congratulate and thank Robbie Barnes on doing a fantastic job as coach," Rashleigh said.

Bundaberg also took out the men's decider with a 91-75 win against Hervey Bay.