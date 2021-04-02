Menu
PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
2nd Apr 2021 2:24 PM

Hundreds turned out to celebrate day one of the Gladstone Harbour Festival for 2021.

All of the usual attractions were popular yet again, with dozens of kids trying their luck in side show alley.

For the bigger kids, the thrillseeking rides were in full swing and the screams of laughter and excitement could be heard for kilometres.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

For those more into relaxation than thrill seeking, there was plenty on offer.

Market stalls and pop-up shops lined the festival, with everything from rainbow sour licorice to handmade wooden ornaments.

It is safe to say that the Gladstone Harbour Festival is the city's biggest attraction of the year and 2021's instalment has not disappointed.

Did we spot you there?

gladstone harbour festival gladstone harbour festival 2021 gladstone local faces local faces gladstone
Gladstone Observer