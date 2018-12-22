Menu
LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA: The owners at 2 Jackson Court, New Auckland dressed up the garden as well as the house.
PHOTOS: Gladstone glows bright with Christmas spirit

Matt Taylor
22nd Dec 2018 2:00 PM
WITH only three sleeps until Christmas, the Gladstone Region is beginning to shine bright with Christmas spirit.

Light displays are brightening the skies with blues, reds and greens as houses are dressed up with fairy lights, rope lights, LED's and Christmas Statues.

Oh, and there's plenty of inflatable Santas too.

 

Families have been out and about driving the streets to visit the displays, with plenty of opportunity to jump out and walk through the Christmas wonderlands.

Notable mentions go to homes at Jackson Court, New Auckland where the whole street is lit up, as well as 10 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden where the owners have gone all out.

christmas competitions lights santa spirit
    Local Partners