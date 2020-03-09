PHOTOS: Gladstone Gladiators bag a stack of medals

SWIMMING: In the final major event in the Central Queensland Swimming calendar, the Gladstone Gladiators have gone out with a bang at the CQ Championships in Rockhampton on the weekend.

CQ SWIM CHAMPS: Levi Robertson carving up his breaststroke PB. PICTURES: Rebecca Devine

Many swimmers performed well individually and achieved good personal-best times bringing home 69 individual medals including 24 bronze, 19 silver and 26 gold.

Reagan Copsey and Joel Rickard took out the 10-year- old girls’ and 16-year-old boys’ Age Champions respectively.

CQ SWIM CHAMPS: Joel Rickard collected Age Champion for 16 year male

Head coach Tom Fronek described the meet as challenging but he was proud of his swimmers’ determination.

“We are nearing the end of the season now so there was an element of fatigue, but the new comers are swimming well and are reaping the rewards of their efforts in training with some good personal best times.”

CQ SWIM CHAMPS: Ysabelle Scott – breaststroke

New to competitive swimming and at their first CQ Championship, siblings Levi and Alexis Robertson carved up their PBs.

“It was pretty nerve wracking being at a different pool and at a big carnival with so many other clubs, but once I hit the water I just went for it,” Alexis, 8, said.

“I got a 5.42sec PB in my 50m breaststroke which was pretty awesome.”

Levi sliced 4.45sec off his 50m breastroke and 6.56sec off his 200m freestyle.

“It was pretty exciting being at this carnival and watching all the big kids race and I am pretty happy with my results,” Levi, 10, said.

CQ SWIM CHAMPS: Alexis Robertson – breaststroke and freestyle

Always a crowd pleaser the relay events never fail to deliver excitement and team spirit and this year saw a new format being introduced to the program – the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

“We were missing a few key swimmers for the relays, but it is really pleasing to see the swimmers present step up and put in extra effort to work as a team and achieve great results,” Fronek said.

“The anchor especially has to swim hard because everyone is chasing them and they did not disappoint, swimming out of their skins to carry their teams.”

The Gladiators bagged eight medals from the 10 relays with seven bronze and one silver including two nail-biting efforts in the open male 4x50m freestyle and medley relays.

In both events, Rocky City took the lead early, but the Gladiators held on with their anchor. Jake Devine closed the gap and narrowly missed out on bringing his team home for the gold at the touch on the wall.

Several Gladiators swimmers will now focus on their representative duties at the Queensland School Sport Swimming Championship later this month in Brisbane.

