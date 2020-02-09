PHOTOS: Gladstone girls earn divsion one spot

Port Powers Erin Harvey dribbles the ball down the court. PICTURE: Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: It was a perfect Saturday after day one of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival for Gladstone Port City Power's under-16 boys' and girls' teams.

Gladstone boys beat Maryborough and Rockhampton Jets 115-36 and 143-55 respectively.

Cooper Rhodes had 36 and 40-point games while Josh Morfey, Angus Clancy, Lucas Hampson and Benji Bell, carrying the ball as number one, were also oustanding.

The Power split its record on Sunday with a thrilling 73-68 win against Bundaberg Bulls in which Rhodes again top-scored with 24 points and Morfey nailed 23.

JUST ONE LOSS

Gladstone lost its only game in the final one against undefeated Rocky Rockets due to 40 points from Rockhampton's Ben Tweedy.

Gladstone and Bundy will fight for second spot in the next and final CQJBC and a spot in the Division 2 state championship later in the year.

DOMINATING GIRLS

The Power girls dominated their first two games against Bundaberg Bears and Rockhampton Cyclones.

Sunday's game against the latter was Gladstone's toughest in a 72-58 result.

Erin Harvey was again the game's highest point scorer with 24 while Eryn-Lee Dessent (18 points) was also great in a side in which all added points to their names.

The Power beat Bears again 68-62 in the final game on Sunday.

