PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn weather

Families and friends made the most of Gladstone's perfect Autumn weather and the further easing of coronavirus restrictions to enjoy a Saturday morning at East Shores.

Playgrounds were popular after weeks of being off limits, and kids made the most of being allowed back on their favourite equipment.

Some people enjoyed the sunny morning with takeaway food and coffee by the water and others gathered in the company of friends in the sunshine.

Gathering in groups of up to 10 is now allowed as coronavirus restrictions continue to progressively ease.