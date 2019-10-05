PHOTOS: Gladstone gear up with powerhouse wins on day one

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-18 boys' team have made the perfect start in the first round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival.

The Power's youth team raised the bat in game's one and two with 113-55 and 101-70 wins against Emerald and Bundaberg.

With probably the toughest game against Rockhampton and then Emerald again to round out tomorrow, Gladstone is poised to go 4-0 ahead of the next CQJBC in Bundaberg next month.

But Rocky will be tough after wins against Bundy and Emerald.

The stars of the Gladstone side on day one were Joseph McEldowney with 24 and 22 points while Ben Knight dominated against Emerald with 37 and 20 points in the second game.

Marley Evans, Jack Small and Seth Collins also had a superb Saturday.

Game times are 9am and 12.30pm tomorrow at Kev Broome Stadium.