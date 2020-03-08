PHOTOS: Gladstone farewells Holden

Menu
HOLDEN enthusiasts from as far as the Gold Coast gathered for one last hurrah at Anderson's Auto City yesterday.

Old utes mixed with the new as people shared stories about the iconic Australian car brand.

Attendee Nigel Muldoon brought his LX Hatchback Torana, which he bought from a sugar cane farm in Childers and restored it in 12 months.

Mr Muldoon said it was good to see many cars in their original conditions.

Shane Nolan brought his 1977 Holden Hayas Monaro along for the day.

He bought it four years ago, and has kept its original blue motor.

He said it was a good turnout and it was the best way to send out Holden.

