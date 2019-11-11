Menu
2019 Men's Four Ball winners Ashley Newstead and Brett Newstead
Sport

PHOTOS: Gladstone and surrounds on par at championship

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Nov 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 2:59 PM
GOLF: 1770 pair Brett and Ashley Newstead won the 2019 Central Queensland Men's Four Ball Stableford Championship at the Capricorn Resort on Sunday.

Joanne Petersen and Sandy Paget
It was not without a stern fight from Gladstone's Jordyn Wilson and Joel Calis after both pairs returned a 51-point score. Wilson and Calis finished in second place.

Gladstone's Vernetta Perrett and Sandy Paget paired up to win the Ladies' Four Ball title with 42 Stableford points, winning the event by two points from fellow Gladstone duo Joanne Peterson and Denise Busteed who had to survive a three-way countback from Rockhampton's Felicity Truelson and Anne Lynam, and Yeppoon's Deb Wilson and Alicia Perkins after all three pairs carded 40 points.

The popular team event went to Brett and Ashley Newstead with 51 points, and John Sullivan (from 1770) and Calliope's Rick Niven (47 points).

Busteed and Peterson were also a part of this six-strong team and their 40 points helped them win with a combined tally of 138 points.

